Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Match)

Jeff Hardy is back in action, but a tough test against one of WWE’s most skilled in-ring competitors awaits.

The Charismatic Enigma will face Cesaro in Kickoff Match action. The high-flying Superstar and The Swiss Cyborg promise to get WWE Money In The Bank off to a fast start.

Sheamus took exception to Hardy’s story continually being revisited on SmackDown, but the daredevil was waiting for The Celtic Warrior and delivered a humbling setback on the May 8 edition of the blue brand. Cesaro failed to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he has since aligned with King Corbin to help turn the tables on Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak.

Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!