Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro (Kickoff Match)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jeff Hardy sent a resounding message to Sheamus and any other doubters on the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff, picking up a gutsy win over Cesaro.

Squaring off with Sheamus’ former teammate, Hardy found himself in early trouble after Cesaro countered an attempt at Poetry in Motion and dumped his opponent on top of the barricade to take control.

As if The Swiss Cyborg’s hard-hitting onslaught wasn’t enough, Cesaro piled on. Cesaro berated Hardy throughout the bout, and it looked as though Cesaro’s conditioning advantage – this was only the second match for The Charismatic Enigma over the last calendar year – might be the difference.

Article continues below ...

But as the WWE Universe has witnessed many times, Hardy rallied with his signature offense, looking crisp as ever before hitting the Swanton Bomb for the victory.