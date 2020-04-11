Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament format revealed

NXT General Manager William Regal announced this past Wednesday on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned, as titleholder Jordan Devlin is unable to defend his championship due to current circumstances.

Now, the format for that tournament has been revealed. WWE.com has confirmed the following:

-Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.

-Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.

-The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.

-Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.

-The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The full groups will be revealed tomorrow on WWE.com and WWE’s social media platforms, so check back here for more information, and be sure to watch the start of the tournament on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!