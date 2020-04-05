Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Though Daniel Bryan had someone in his corner at WrestleMania, it was not enough to neutralizeSami Zayn’s cohorts, as Zayn weathered a devastating battle and escaped with the Intercontinental Championship.

With his Artist Collective in his corner, Zayn was more than happy to stall in the early moments of the match, as Bryan dared him to lock up in the center of the ring. The stall tactics continued, until a frustrated Bryan pursued the champion on the arena floor until Zayn hid behind Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fortunately, Bryan came with backup of his own in the form of Drew Gulak.

As Cesaro and The King of Strong Style cornered Bryan at ringside, The Philadelphia Stretcher took flight, crashing into Nakamura and The Swiss Cyborg before dumping them over the barricade. Zayn still tried to escape, but the challenger caught him on the ramp and brought Zayn back to the ring. Bryan then put on a wrestling clinic, picking apart the Intercontinental Champion with a variety of vicious holds and thunderous strikes.

Zayn would eventually wriggle free of Bryan’s grasp and land a series of his own strikes, which had little to no effect on Bryan. The challenger once again took control of the bout and stomped relentlessly on the champion as Gulak encouraged him at ringside. However, Cesaro and Nakamura regained their composure and hurled Gulak into the steel ring steps. Bryan took flight again, neutralizing Zayn’s cohorts at ringside.

But that temporary distraction would end up being Bryan’s undoing. As he turned his attention back to Zayn and leapt off the top rope, Zayn struck him mid-air with a Helluva Kick to retain his title.

The Great Liberator escaped WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship, leaving the WWE Universe to wonder just what it will take to liberate the title from Zayn’s clutches.