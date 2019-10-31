Humberto Carrillo won the 20-Man Battle Royal for the right to challenge U.S. Champion AJ Styles (Kickoff Match)

RIYADH – Exciting Raw newcomer Humberto Carrillo simultaneously won the biggest match of his career and seized his greatest opportunity in the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff, where he triumphed in a 20-Man Battle Royal to earn a United States Championship bout against AJ Styles at the same event.

The action came fast and furious throughout the over-the-top-rope melee, with Luke Harper & Erick Rowan securing the bulk of the eliminations. Following a surprise 24/7 Championship change at ringside, when R-Truth pinned Sunil Singh with a quick roll-up to reclaim his coveted title, the allied behemoths pummeled Carrillo, seeking to ground the aerialist and end his journey to the United States Title in painful fashion. However, amid the chaos, Rowan suddenly ended the alliance and eliminated Harper. Carrillo capitalized by forcing the massive Rowan over the top rope to set himself on a collision course with The Phenomenal One.

After coming to Raw in the 2019 WWE Draft, Carrillo has dazzled the WWE Universe with his high-flying abilities and eye-popping athleticism, but he’s quickly made himself an enemy of The O.C., namely its leader. With an attention-grabbing victory in the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff, the Mexican sensation earned a chance to force Styles to prove just how “phenomenal” he truly is in a title confrontation later in the night.