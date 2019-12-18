How to watch the special presentation of WWE 24 – Becky Lynch: The Man
From her humble beginnings of wrestling in Ireland to winning the main event at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch wouldn’t be denied on her path to becoming The Man.
Take a look at the amazing journey as WWE 24 – Becky Lynch: The Man will air Wednesday on the USA Network at 10/9 C following NXT.
Follow Lynch on her path to WWE Superstardom with unprecedented behind-the-curtains access as she becomes a defining face of the Women’s Evolution.
