How to watch the special presentation of WWE 24 – Becky Lynch: The Man

From her humble beginnings of wrestling in Ireland to winning the main event at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch wouldn’t be denied on her path to becoming The Man.

Take a look at the amazing journey as WWE 24 – Becky Lynch: The Man will air Wednesday on the USA Network at 10/9 C following NXT.

Follow Lynch on her path to WWE Superstardom with unprecedented behind-the-curtains access as she becomes a defining face of the Women’s Evolution.