Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The Miz & John Morrison & The Revival set for high-stakes battle

Four of the biggest and baddest tag teams on SmackDown will face off for a chance at the titles on Super SmackDown. Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The Miz & John Morrison and The Revival will battle it out for a date with The New Day at Super ShowDown.

The Miz scored a victory over Kofi Kingston earlier this month and The Guru of Greatness has defeated both members of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions since his return. The Revival are searching for a change after recent struggles, and perhaps a rekindling of an old rivalry can spark a transformation. Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party will both be hungry for an opportunity at a breakthrough championship run.

Which team will be left standing after the dust settles on Super SmackDown?

