Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino wagers against his son on the Brock Lesnar-Drew McIntyre WWE Championship Match

The stakes for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship showdown with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 can’t be higher, but Rick Pitino is raising the stakes in his own family.

The Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach, recently named head coach at Iona College, issued a challenge to his son, Richard Pitino, coach for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Rick challenged the Golden Gophers to play at Iona next season if Lesnar retains his WWE Title, while conversely offering to play at Minnesota if McIntyre prevails.

Richard’s savvy counter flipped the wager to remain loyal to Lesnar, a former Golden Gopher who won the 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Championship in amateur wrestling.

Rick, who led the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals to NCAA titles, already voiced his support for Heavy Machinery’s Otis ahead of his deeply personal WrestleMania 36 clash with Dolph Ziggler.

He followed up with a video showing his granddaughters performing Daniel Bryan’s trademark “Yes!” chant, adding that they hope Bryan puts his WrestleMania opponent, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, through an announce table during their title clash.

Unfortunately for the Pitino family, it was Zayn emerging victorious Saturday to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Who will leave WrestleMania 36 as WWE Champion — and who will come out on top in the father-son wager? To find out, be sure to watch WrestleMania tonight and tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.