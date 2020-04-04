Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino shows support for Otis and Daniel Bryan heading into WrestleMania

Everyone’s gearing up for The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, and that includes Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino and family.

Pitino, who was recently named the head coach of Iona College and who led the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals to NCAA titles, first tweeted his support of Heavy Machinery’s Otis earlier today, as Otis’ deeply personal WrestleMania 36 clash with Dolph Ziggler draws nearer.

Pitino followed up with a video showing his granddaughters performing Daniel Bryan’s trademark “Yes!” chant, adding that they hope Bryan puts his WrestleMania opponent, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, through an announce table during their title clash — a wish that Zayn plans to dampen.

Will Otis and Bryan emerge victorious as the Pitino family hopes? To find out, be sure to watch WrestleMania tonight and tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.