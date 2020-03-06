Goldberg guest stars on “NCIS: Los Angeles” this Sunday

We found out last week that Roman Reigns is next for Goldberg come WrestleMania 36 — but before that, Goldberg takes on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The WWE Universal Champion returns to the series this Sunday as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton, who works with NCIS to locate a missing undercover agent before the criminals he was investigating do.

The episode also guest stars former boxing champion Evander Holyfield as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland.

Goldberg knocked off “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt last week at WWE Super ShowDown to become a two-time Universal Champion, and he will defend that title against Reigns at WrestleMania 36.