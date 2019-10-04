Get pumped for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX with this entrance theme playlist

On Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, WWE SmackDown will finally make its eagerly-anticipated debut on FOX. To celebrate the occasion, WWE and Pandora have teamed up on a special curated Pandora playlist of the biggest and best Superstar entrance themes of all time.

As a special bonus exclusive to the playlist, the whopping 60-track mixtape is interspersed with special shout-outs, WWE memories and introductions from people ranging from WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston to musicians like Jonathan Davis of Korn and Snoop Dogg himself.

Superstar entrance themes on the playlist include Brock Lesnar, John Cena, the New Day, Becky Lynch, Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, past SmackDown theme songs, and even tracks for some of your favorite NXT Superstars like Tommaso Ciampa and the Veleveteen Dream.

Once you’re sufficiently pumped after spending the afternoon with these tracks, head to FOX tonight to watch the debut episode of Friday Night SmackDown at 8 p.m. local time.

To listen to the playlist, click this link now!