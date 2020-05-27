Get a sneak peek at the NXT Fight Pit that will surround Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher tonight

We knew we would see Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher take their grudge to a cage tonight on NXT, but we didn’t know exactly what type of cage The Original Bro had in mind when he challenged his former tag team partner.

Now the WWE Universe can get a first look at the unique structure — the NXT Fight Pit.

Tune in to USA Network tonight at 8/7 C to see Riddle and Thatcher square off in the Fight Pit, officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle!