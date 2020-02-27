Full WWE Super ShowDown 2020 results
At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg reclaimed the Universal Championship with a victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker returned to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley triumphed over Naomi, Miz & Morrison bested The New Day to claim the SmackDown Tag Team titles, Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin inside the Steel Cage and so much more.
Compete WWE Super ShowDown results:
Universal Championship Match
Goldberg def “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: GOLDBERG)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) def. Naomi (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: BAYLEY)
Steel Cage Match
Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) def. Ricochet (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
Mansoor def. Dolph Ziggler (RESULTS | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY)
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) def. The Street Profits (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ROLLINS & MURPHY)
Angel Garza def Humberto Carrillo (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Miz & John Morrison def. The New Day NEW CHAMPIONS (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: MIZ & MORRISON)
The Undertaker returns to win The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY)
Kickoff Match
The O.C. def. The Viking Raiders (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)