Full WWE Super ShowDown 2020 results

At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg reclaimed the Universal Championship with a victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker returned to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley triumphed over Naomi, Miz & Morrison bested The New Day to claim the SmackDown Tag Team titles, Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin inside the Steel Cage and so much more.

Compete WWE Super ShowDown results:

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg def “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) NEW CHAMPION ​(RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: GOLDBERG)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) def. Naomi (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: BAYLEY)

Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) def. Ricochet (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

Mansoor def. Dolph Ziggler (RESULTS | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) def. The Street Profits (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ROLLINS & MURPHY)

Angel Garza def Humberto Carrillo (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Miz & John Morrison def. The New Day NEW CHAMPIONS (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: MIZ & MORRISON)

The Undertaker returns to win The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY)

Kickoff Match

The O.C. def. The Viking Raiders (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)