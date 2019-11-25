WWE NXT reigned supreme in the historic battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series 2019, winning four key victories to best SmackDown and Raw.

Full Survivor Series 2019 results:

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

No Holds Barred, No Disqualification WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) def. Rey Mysterio (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns becomes the lone survivor as Team SmackDown defeats Raw and NXT (RESULTS | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)

Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) def. Pete Dunne (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: COLE)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong def. United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura ​(RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: STRONG)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai survive as Team NXT defeats Raw and SmackDown (RESULTS | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: TEAM NXT)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Kickoff Match

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (RESULTS | VIDEO| GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: THE VIKING RAIDERS)

Triple Threat NXT Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match

Lio Rush (c) def. Akira Tozawa and Kalisto (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: LIO RUSH)

Kickoff Match

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win the Cross Brand Tag Team Battle Royal (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)