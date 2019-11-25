Full Survivor Series 2019 results
WWE NXT reigned supreme in the historic battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series 2019, winning four key victories to best SmackDown and Raw.
Full Survivor Series 2019 results:
Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match
NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
No Holds Barred, No Disqualification WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) def. Rey Mysterio (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns becomes the lone survivor as Team SmackDown defeats Raw and NXT (RESULTS | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)
Universal Championship Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
NXT Championship Match
Adam Cole (c) def. Pete Dunne (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: COLE)
Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match
NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong def. United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: STRONG)
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match
Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai survive as Team NXT defeats Raw and SmackDown (RESULTS | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: TEAM NXT)
Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Kickoff Match
Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (RESULTS | VIDEO| GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: THE VIKING RAIDERS)
Triple Threat NXT Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match
Lio Rush (c) def. Akira Tozawa and Kalisto (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: LIO RUSH)
Kickoff Match
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win the Cross Brand Tag Team Battle Royal (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)