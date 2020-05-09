Friday Night SmackDown results: May 8, 2020

Sonya Deville def. Mandy Rose

Years of tension came to the surface as the two former best friends met in the squared circle on SmackDown. Mandy Rose was on the offensive early, tossing Sonya Deville over the announce table, but Deville landed the most successful maneuver and used a quick rollup to win the match.

The Miz & John Morrison & The Forgotten Sons def. The New Day & Lucha House Party

It was chaotic, it was mesmerizing and it may have just realigned the blue brand tag team landscape heading into WWE Money In The Bank. The New Day & Lucha House Party were flying high with gravity-defying maneuvers, but a quick tag to The Miz caught Lince Dorado by surprise, and a Skull-Crushing Finale brought the fast-paced match to a screeching halt.

Tamina & Lacey Evans def. Bayley & Sasha Banks

Tamina & Lacey Evans might have figured out the formula for halting Bayley & Sasha Banks’ reign over the blue brand. The Sassy Southern Belle rallied with a Woman’s Right to The Boss, and Tamina’s Samoan Drop left the SmackDown Women’s Champion searching for answers ahead of their WWE Money In The Bank title clash.

King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Otis, Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak

King Corbin and his court may have gotten more than what they bargained for when Otis emerged as the mystery partner for Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak. The royal competitor dug deep to secure the statement win, and the post-match mayhem began in earnest before WWE Money In The Bank. Otis, Bryan and Corbin brawled in the ring, but Corbin towered above the rest heading into the historic match.