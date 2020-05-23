Friday Night SmackDown results: May 22, 2020

Universal Champion Braun Strowman def. The Miz

John Morrison threw The Miz into the hands of The Monster Among Men after the night’s edition of “The Dirt Sheet” went awry with Braun Strowman’s cameo. MC Miz was in an early groove, but the Universal Champion quickly turned the tables, and a Running Powerslam pulled the plug on the match. The outspoken tandem was only silenced for moments, as Morrison challenged the Universal Champion to a Handicap Title Match at WWE Backlash that Strowman quickly accepted.

AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura – Intercontinental Championship Tournament

AJ Styles’ return to SmackDown did not disappoint, as two of WWE’s most skilled competitors were on display with The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style battling it out in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. In a back-and-forth affair, Shinsuke Nakamura almost secured a trip to the semifinals, but Styles drilled his foe with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Bayley def. Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match

The Queen was out to steal the show on SmackDown, but Bayley was determined to prove she’s the one who runs the blue brand. The SmackDown Women’s Champion asked her good friend Sasha Banks to remain on the sidelines, as Bayley wanted to prove she could do it alone against Charlotte Flair. The NXT Women’s Champion looked ready to make her pay for that decision, but the role model used the ropes to steal a win from her longtime rival.

Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville def. Otis & Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville had promised to ruin her former best friend’s life, but tonight, she ruined Mandy Rose’s first Mixed Tag Team Match with Otis. The happy couple shined in moments during the match, but an opportunistic tag from Deville and Ziggler’s efforts to neutralize Otis set up the spiteful Superstar to defeat her former Fire & Desire teammate.

Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Sheamus had made it his mission to crush Jeff Hardy’s comeback dreams, but The Charismatic Enigma proved once again that his determination is able to overcome even the stiffest challenges. The Celtic Warrior bludgeoned Hardy throughout the early stages of the match, as the iconic Superstar’s absence from the ring seemed to hamper his momentum. Sheamus appeared headed for a definitive Brogue Kick, but Hardy dodged the attack and rolled up The Celtic Warrior for a crafty win.