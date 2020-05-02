Friday Night SmackDown results – May 1, 2020

Daniel Bryan def. King Corbin by disqualification

Daniel Bryan and King Corbin pushed each other to the brink in a fierce battle of former Money in the Bank Ladder Match winners, but the royal combatant threw a ladder at his opponent in an act of desperation that led to a disqualification. The fighting continued as Bryan clutched Corbin in the “Yes!” Lock on top of a ladder, but Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro emerged to help their unlikely ally dish out the final punishment.

Sheamus def. Leon Ruff

Article continues below ...

The Celtic Warrior continued to run roughshod over another challenger, as Sheamus continued his conquest for respect by tattooing Leon Ruff with a definitive Brogue Kick.

Carmella def. Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose and Carmella competed with a Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot on the line, but Sonya Deville couldn’t help but grab the ear of her former best friend. Mandy looked strong early, but the distractions and a brutal kick from Carmella were too much to overcome.

The Forgotten Sons def. The New Day

The Forgotten Sons are on a mission not to be forgotten, and they seemingly accomplished their goal by defeating the eight-time Tag Team Champions. The New Day got off to a hot start, but the excellent teamwork of Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake sealed the statement victory.

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler – WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Otis didn’t need any extra motivation to deliver punishment to Dolph Ziggler, but securing a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match helped make the victory that much sweeter. The Heavy Machinery Superstar came out hot and rallied late to defeat his rival and book his ticket for the historic match.