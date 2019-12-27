Friday Night SmackDown results:: Dec. 27, 2019

A Universal Title opportunity is on the line when Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin meet in a Triple Threat Match. “A Moment of Bliss” returns and much more is on tap for the final SmackDown of the decade.

Roman Reigns attacked King Corbin to kick off Friday Night SmackDown

The Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin to determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble next month was scheduled to kick off Friday Night SmackDown, but King Corbin had other ideas.

In classic Corbin fashion, the 2019 King of the Ring lambasted Bryan and Miz from his sedan, ranting about the fact that he had to compete in this match rather than simply being awarded a championship bout. However, the sound of Roman Reigns’ music interrupted Corbin and prompted his subjects to topple him off his sedan. The Big Dog arrived at ringside, and the two rivals immediately started trading blows. Reigns got the upper hand on Corbin, dropping the King with a massive Superman Punch, forcing Corbin to retreat and putting the Triple Threat Match on hold.

Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin battle for the right to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble

On the Dec. 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin will determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

All three Superstars have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous titleholder. For Bryan, a potential showdown would be about retribution after he was dragged to the depths of hell by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt several weeks ago. For Miz, losing at WWE TLC left The A-Lister with an unresolved thirst to get even after his family was targeted by Wyatt. For King Corbin, it’s a simple case of what he feels he deserves after he defeated Roman Reigns in a TLC Match at the final pay-per-view of 2019.

Now that the match is set, who will emerge victorious for an opportunity at the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble? Find out at 8/7 C on Friday Night SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss welcomes Lacey Evans in the return of “A Moment of Bliss”

“A Moment of Bliss” returns on Friday Night SmackDown as Lacey Evans joins host Alexa Bliss on the always controversial talk show to address her recent hostilities with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

The rivalry between Evans and Banks hit new heights last week as The Boss taunted The Lady’s daughter with a little ringside trash talk. The interaction incensed Evans as she delivered Banks a flurry of rights that forced Bayley and Dana Brooke to enter the fray.

How far has Banks pushed Evans? What message will The Lady have for her “nasty” adversaries? Bliss digs deep in search of answers in the FOX debut of “A Moment of Bliss” on SmackDown at 8/7 C.