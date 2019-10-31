Friday Night SmackDown: Nov. 1, 2019

In the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar is set to appear live on Friday Night SmackDown after retaining his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez. Bayley will also defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Nikki Cross.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Nikki Cross

See Brock Lesnar live tonight on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar will appear live on SmackDown tonight — and still as the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion.

The Beast is set to be on hand in Buffalo, N.Y., one night after turning aside Cain Velasquez’s challenge for his WWE Title at Crown Jewel. Using a Kimura to avenge one of the most scarring defeats of his career from nearly a decade ago, Lesnar refused to relinquish the hold even after submitting Velasquez.

But Velasquez’s ally, Rey Mysterio, stormed the ring to eventually ward off Lesnar with multiple chair strikes. With one rival vanquished but perhaps another emerging, what’s next for The Conqueror?



Can Nikki Cross dethrone Bayley tonight on SmackDown?

Having previously achieved championship gold in the Women’s Tag Team division, can Nikki Cross take another giant leap and seize her first singles title in WWE? That question will be answered tonight when Cross challenges Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The blue brand’s Twisted Sister earned the opportunity by virtue of winning a Six-Pack Challenge two weeks ago on SmackDown, and now she gets her chance. With a Women’s Tag Team Title reign on her resume, Cross has already demonstrated championship potential.

Bayley revealed a new, edgier side last month before knocking off Charlotte Flair to win back the title, and the former hugger appears to be on top of her game and won’t be toppled easily.

Will Bayley continue her reign, or will Cross stake her claim atop the SmackDown Women’s division? Tune in to SmackDown, live at 8/7 C on FOX tonight to find out!