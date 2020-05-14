Friday Night SmackDown: May 15, 2020

Otis & Braun Strowman crush The Miz & John Morrison, Elias and Daniel Bryan move on in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament and Charlotte Flair returned to stir the pot.

Friday Night SmackDown results: May 15, 2020

Elias def. King Corbin – Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Article continues below ...

Elias returned with a purpose to pay back King Corbin after the most recent attack from the royal competitor silenced the songbird. Corbin brutalized his rival with repeated attacks, but when the King couldn’t help but showboat with the guitar, a fire lit under Elias, who pulled a quick roll-up for the win.

Dana Brooke def. Naomi

Dana Brooke was out to prove her first victory over Naomi was no fluke, and she came out and made another statement. Naomi appeared ready to get back on track, but Dana continued to make the most of her opportunities with another crafty maneuver to claim the win.

Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak – Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Despite mutual respect, the two training partners came in ready to battle for the coveted Intercontinental Championship opportunity. In a supreme display of grappling skill, Daniel Bryan schooled the teacher with a vicious heel hook that forced Gulak to tap out after he was unable to escape.

Otis & Braun Strowman def. The Miz & John Morrison

After The Miz & John Morrison mocked Otis on “Miz TV,” Mr. Money in the Bank teamed up with the Universal Champion to humble the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century.” In an entertaining match that featured Otis’ gyrations, the Strowman Express and even a double Caterpillar, Miz & Morrison looked primed to overcome the odds for a brief moment, but an earth-shattering Running Powerslam from The Monster Among Men sealed the win.