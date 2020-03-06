Friday Night SmackDown, March 6, 2020

In a preview of Sunday’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode used every trick at their disposal to claim the coveted final entry spot. Also, Bayley & Sasha Banks delivered a major setback to Naomi & Lacey Evans.

Braun Strowman and The nWo put Sami Zayn and company in their place

Survey says? Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn just got rocked.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees The nWo appeared on “A Moment of Bliss” but quickly found themselves in an all-out melee.

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman were looking ahead to their induction before being rudely interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn. The Great Liberator insulted The nWo and their opponent this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

Just when it seemed a brawl might break out between the six men, Zayn and company hit the road, only to be cornered by Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, who quickly dispatched Cesaro and Nakamura.

With Zayn trapped between The Monster Among Men and The nWo, Zayn used Alexa Bliss as a shield before escaping the ring.

Naomi & Lacey Evans vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

The unlikely duo of Naomi & Lacey Evans caught Bayley and the returning Sasha Banks last week on Friday Night SmackDown, defeating them in tag team action, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion & The Boss looked to retaliate tonight in this rematch.

Naomi received a much-needed tag from Lacey and went on a tear, launching herself over the top rope to wipe out Bayley and pulverizing Sasha with a series of blistering kicks.

Naomi went for the split-legged moonsault, but Bayley interfered from the apron, and Sasha took advantage by striking with Meteora to defeat The Glow.

Sheamus def. Apollo Crews

Sheamus set his sights on Shorty G & Apollo Crews since returning to the blue brand. Both Superstars have fallen to Sheamus, but Shorty G has attempted to remain positive about the situation, while Crews’ frustrations about not being able to defeat Sheamus have spilled over and resulted in him taking out some of that anger on Shorty G.

With yet another opportunity to defeat The Celtic Warrior, Crews used his speed and agility to get the early upper hand on The Celtic Warrior, but Sheamus overpowered Crews and leveled him with a Brogue Kick for the 1-2-3.

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville def. Carmella & Dana Brooke

Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler’s relationship has been going well since their Valentine’s Day date, with Sonya Deville fully supporting her friend. Those good vibes carried over to this tag team contest, with Fire & Desire squaring off against Carmella & Dana Brooke.

With Dana in control against Sonya, Ziggler caused a distraction at ringside, which allowed Sonya to tag Mandy. Unaware of the tag, Brooke charged Deville, which allowed Mandy to pounce with a wicked running knee to the face to claim the victory for her squad.

Bray Wyatt addresses John Cena WrestleMania challenge in Firefly Fun House

On the latest twisted episode of “Firefly Fun House,” a jubilant Bray Wyatt openly pondered the question on everyone’s mind: Why John Cena? Rambling Rabbit immediately popped up to remind Wyatt of when Cena defeated Bray at WrestleMania six years ago. Acknowledging that the Firefly Fun House wouldn’t exist without Cena, Wyatt said he forgives Cena, but he soon began talking in a sinister tone while promising that “he” would be waiting for Cena at WrestleMania.