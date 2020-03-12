Friday Night SmackDown: March 13, 2020

An absolutely historic edition of Friday Night SmackDown was capped off when Bray Wyatt came face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent John Cena. It was a chilling and surreal moment as each Superstar looks ahead to their clash at The Show of Shows.

Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

While SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks awaited the arrival of Paige—who promised to set Bayley straight tonight—they were instead met Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. The duo were still chomping at the bit to get an opportunity at The Kabuki Warriors and arrived to make a statement on the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bliss & Cross brought the fight to Bayley & Banks, but The Kabuki Warriors wound up looming large over the contest, not just metaphorically but tangibly when Asuka hit the scene, took out Bliss behind the referee’s back and allowed The Blueprint to lock in the Bank Statement for a submission victory.

Roman Reigns spoke candidly on Universal Champion Goldberg ahead of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns minced no words when discussing his upcoming match against Universal Champion Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in an exclusive interview with Michael Cole. Reigns made it clear that he respected Goldberg, but was coming squarely for him, and the Universal Title, at The Show of Shows.

Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro

Months ago, Sami Zayn attempted to recruit Daniel Bryan into his collective of artists, but The “YES!” Man declined. Tonight, Zayn interrupted Bryan and his WWE Elimination Chamber Drew Gulak looking for any chance he could to gloat about becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. That tension almost escalated to a physical confrontation between Bryan and Cesaro, which led to this match being made tonight with Gulak in Bryan’s corner and Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in Cesaro’s.

As expected with two of the very best in-ring technicians in all of WWE squaring off, the action was equal parts physical and intricate with a barrage of fists, kicks and uppercuts flying in equal measure. After an unbelievable back-and-forth contest, Bryan caught Cesaro with a rollup for a victory. However, the action would not stop there with the two sides getting into it after the fact with Zayn and his crew ultimately using their numbers advantage to leave Bryan and Gulak laying… at least for tonight.

Jeff Hardy def. King Corbin

Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited return to Friday Night SmackDown, taking on King Corbin in one-on-one action with Elias — who has been bickering with King Corbin as of late—providing guest commentary. The Charismatic Enigma looked as sharp as ever in his return to the ring, bringing his unique and unorthodox brand of offense right to the King of the Ring.

In the critical moments, as King Corbin was mounting an offense, Elias began to play a tune at ringside, distracting the King and allowing Jeff Hardy to finish him off with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Advantage Elias.

Bray Wyatt preyed on John Cena

John Cena arrived on Friday Night SmackDown as focused as ever, ready to respond to Bray Wyatt’s ominous message to him from within the Firefly Fun House last week. Cena’s response was simple: He did not believe “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was worthy of the position he was in and was ready to end him completely when they clashed at WrestleMania. However, before Cena could share further thoughts about the challenge that awaits him against Wyatt at The Show of Shows, the 16-time World Champion noticed that Wyatt had, suddenly, emerged in the front row.

Wyatt attempted to prey on Cena’s insecurities, referencing their turbulent past from their WrestleMania match six years ago. He said that Cena was responsible for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s emergence and that he would absolutely slaughter Cena at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt then beckoned Cena to let him in as WrestleMania fast approaches.