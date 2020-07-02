Friday Night SmackDown: July 3, 2020

Jeff Hardy fired back at Sheamus over The Celtic Warrior’s distasteful toast, Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message with an emphatic win, AJ Styles defended his title and much more.

SmackDown results: July 3, 2020

Matt Riddle def. John Morrison

The “new guy” on the blue brand got a rude welcome from King Corbin, as the royal competitor orchestrated a matchup between Matt Riddle and John Morrison. The Guru of Greatness seemed to have The Original Bro finished on multiple occasions, but Riddle continued to persevere. Riddle clinched the victory with a clever roll-up, but AJ Styles emerged to deliver a message of his own to the newcomer as he exited up the ramp.

AJ Styles def. Drew Gulak – Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Styles attacked Matt Riddle before the start of the Intercontinental Championship showdown, but Drew Gulak was quick to grab his attention back. Gulak was on the offensive early, and Styles was visibly frustrated as he searched for answers. The Phenomenal One found his groove and landed a powerbomb and a Styles Clash but passed up the pin opportunity. Styles wanted to deliver an even more emphatic message and a clinching Phenomenal Forearm allowed him to do just that and helped him retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley def. Alexa Bliss by disqualification

The Golden Role Models were in the midst of a tribute to themselves when Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross emerged to show their displeasure. Sasha Banks gladly offered Bayley the opportunity to take on Bliss and set the tone for her showdown with Cross at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Banks and Cross couldn’t help but get in the mix, as Cross attacked the SmackDown Women’s Champion, which led to the disqualification of Bliss.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kofi Kingston

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro have been determined to earn respect in the blue brand tag team division, and The King of Strong Style made a big statement against Kofi Kingston. Big E and Cesaro were ejected from ringside after both got involved in the match with some extracurricular activities. Nakamura displayed guts and will by kicking out after numerous strikes from the former WWE Champion and used a vicious Running Knee to grab the win.