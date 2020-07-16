Friday Night SmackDown: July 17, 2020

AJ Styles outlasted Matt Riddle in a hard-fought Intercontinental Championship Match, Cesaro scored a high-stakes win over Big E and a number of messages were sent ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Friday Night SmackDown results: July 17, 2020

Cesaro def. Big E

It was decision time for The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, and Big E and The Swiss Cyborg were left to sort out the stipulation. The two Superstars battled for the right to choose between a Steel Cage Match and a Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship showdown at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. A well-timed interruption from Nakamura helped shift momentum, and The King of Strong Style and Cesaro went on to choose a Tables Match for their title clash, and the stage was set for the rivalry to reach an all-time high.

Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Asuka & Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss promised to set SmackDown abuzz with her mystery guest on “A Moment of Bliss,” and Asuka did exactly that. The emergence of The Empress of Tomorrow caught Bayley & Sasha Banks off guard and led to a preview of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, as the four championship clash competitors met in the squared circle. Despite the impromptu partnership, Asuka & Cross showed impeccable teamwork when they caught the Women’s Tag Team Champions in the apron and went on the attack. The crazed Cross appeared ready to deliver a crushing Tornado DDT, but Bayley reversed and used the ropes for leverage to get the win by any means necessary.

Braun Strowman def. John Morrison

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules is still two days away, but John Morrison was already terrified to share the ring with The Monster Among Men. And for good reason. Braun Strowman entered in a fiery rage after irately exclaiming his intentions to head home and destroy his twisted adversary in the Wyatt Swamp Fight. The Strowman Express got rolling early, as the Universal Champion tossed Morrison about the ring like a rag doll. One punishing attack after another led to a final crushing Running Powerslam from Strowman that led to a victory and forced The Miz to carry his wounded friend from the ring.

Lacey Evans def. Naomi

After last week’s post-karaoke clash devolved into a chaotic brawl, Naomi and Lacey Evans once again met in the ring as a budding rivalry wrote another chapter. The tensions remained high as both competitors brought plenty of physicality into the match. The Sassy Southern Belle turned to devious tactics by tying The Glow’s hair to the ropes. Once Naomi pried herself free, Evans was waiting with A Woman’s Right and claimed an emphatic victory.

AJ Styles def. Matt Riddle – Intercontinental Championship Match

The Intercontinental Championship Matchup pitted one of WWE’s most accomplished Superstars against a newcomer who has his sights set on reaching those same heights. Matt Riddle came out firing from the first bell, landing multiple suplex variations on AJ Styles. The champion showed his pedigree though, using submission maneuvers to weaken his opponent and coming up with some well-timed counters. The two competitors pushed each other to the limit, but the veteran Styles rolled up Riddle for the win. The Phenomenal One shook Riddle’s hand after the match, but King Corbin crashed the scene and attacked The Original Bro as SmackDown concluded.