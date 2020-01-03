Friday Night SmackDown: Jan. 3, 2020

On the first Friday Night SmackDown of 2020, The Big Dog will team with WWE’s “Yes!” Man against King Corbin and The Showoff.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan join forces against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

Article continues below ...

Seeing as how the final SmackDown of 2019 marked the passage of time, perhaps it was somehow fitting that Roman Reigns spent most of the episode clocking King Corbin.

First, The Big Dog launched an attack on the outspoken monarch at the top of the show that effectively delayed the scheduled Triple Threat Match between his adversary, Daniel Bryan and The Miz to determine Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s opponent at Royal Rumble. Then, in the main event, he destroyed Corbin’s chances at that opportunity outright by naturalizing him mid-contest.

As a result, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler will be out for royal revenge when they go head-to-head against Reigns and the Superstar who won the Triple Threat Match, Daniel Bryan.

Don’t miss the all-out slugfest, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.