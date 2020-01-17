Friday Night SmackDown: Jan. 17, 2020

Roman Reigns and Robert Roode collide in a Tables Match, John Morrison returns to the ring in a matchup against Big E and Lacey Evans finally gets her opportunity to battle Sasha Banks. Also, Kane is set to reemerge on an action-packed SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and Robert Roode to collide in Tables Match

Last week’s SmackDown featured a Glorious return and a subsequent attack that ended with King Corbin’s court sending Roman Reigns viciously through the announce title.

Now Reigns will look to deliver royal justice to Robert Roode for his surprise assault in what promises to be a brutal Tables Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Has Roode bit off more than he can chew with The Big Dog? Or will King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler be waiting in the wings to hand Reigns another humiliating setback?

See who comes out on top at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on SmackDown!

John Morrison to return to the ring in battle with Big E

Eat your hearts out blue brand – John Morrison is getting back into the ring. The Guru of Greatness will have his hands full in his return, as Big E will be seeking payback for Kofi Kingston’s loss to The Miz on Jan. 10.

After weeks of speculation, Morrison joined his longtime friend on “Miz TV” and defended The Miz against the WWE Universe’s recent backlash. The New Day entered in an attempt to deliver a dose of reality to the former “Dirt Sheet” co-hosts, and Kingston met The Miz in the ring for a showdown.

The Prince of Parkour showed he still has the moves with an impressive flip from the ring steps that neutralized Big E and spurred his longtime friend to victory. Will Morrison bring the same intensity inside the squared circle, or will Big E’s strength be too much to overcome?

Kane returns to SmackDown!

Former WWE Champion and current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane makes his return to SmackDown this Friday for a special appearance.

The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?

Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks to finally meet in the ring this Friday Night

After weeks of verbal attacks and plenty of flying fists, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will finally meet in the ring on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week the two Superstars appeared headed for an in-ring clash, but with The Boss off recording her album, The Sassy Southern Belle was left frustrated without an opponent to release her wrath on. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was quick to offer her taunts and reveled in Evans’ despair. As a result, Evans charged up the ramp setting up a backstage collision that saw both competitors land vicious blows.

Will The Boss prove that she is indeed still at the head of SmackDown, or will Evans snag arguably the biggest win of her WWE career by besting The Blueprint?

Find out when the two collide this Friday Night at 8/7 C on FOX.