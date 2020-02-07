Friday Night SmackDown: Feb. 7, 2020

The former Universal Champion’s next moves are set to be revealed on Friday Night SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Who’s next for Goldberg? Find out on SmackDown

Article continues below ...

Who’s next for Goldberg? We’re about to find out.

As revealed on Raw, the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer’s next moves will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?”

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown, live this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

“Firefly Fun House” returns after Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble victory

The weird world of Bray Wyatt will be on full display as “Firefly Fun House” returns on SmackDown.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is coming off a Strap Match showdown with Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble. Despite a strong effort from his opponent, Wyatt retained the Universal Title and left Houston as imposing as ever.

Will the Universal Champion have a message for Bryan, or perhaps, will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt emerge to target a new foe?

Don’t miss Wyatt and his favorite friends on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.