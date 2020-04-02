Friday Night SmackDown: April 3, 2020

On the final Friday Night SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania, the mind games reach a fever pitch when The Leader of The Cenation is confronted by his WrestleMania foe, who appears in multiple forms. Plus, “Miz TV” descends into chaos, and the truth is revealed in the ongoing drama between Otis and Mandy Rose.

“Miz TV” descended into all-out chaos en route to WrestleMania

After being blindsided by The Miz & John Morrison last week, The Usos didn’t feel like waiting to be introduced for the latest episode of “Miz TV.” Instead, they emerged first to put everybody on notice that they would climb the ladder and snatch the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

The New Day soon joined the party to share their own plans to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at The Show of Shows, and the two tandems began a war of words.

Miz and Morrison soon interrupted on the ramp, climbing ladders and insisting that New Day and The Usos will destroy each other at WrestleMania, while The A-Lister and The Shaman of Sexy will prove why they are the greatest tag team ever.

In response, The New Day and The Usos exited the ring, an all-out brawl ensued on the ramp and the titleholders stood tall and once again climbed the rungs.

Tamina def. Naomi and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat Match

Before WrestleMania’s highly-anticipated SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Naomi battled it out in a hard-fought Triple Threat Match.

Sasha Banks suddenly rose from the announce table to attack Lacey Evans, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley did the same to Naomi, allowing Tamina to reign supreme over The Glow with a vicious superkick. Then, the dominant Superstar put the exclamation point on her performance by superkicking Bayley and delivering a second Samoan drop to Banks.

Tucker def. Dolph Ziggler by Disqualification

Moments after being informed by Tucker that Mandy Rose had asked about him, Otis received a mysterious text and ran off, leaving his tag team partner without backup in his one-on-one matchup against Dolph Ziggler.

In the height of the subsequent matchup, Ziggler grabbed his opponent and executed a savage Zig Zag onto steel steps to injure Tucker and end the match by disqualification. When he picked up the stairs to inflict more pain in the aftermath, however, Mandy and Sonya Deville rushed down to ringside to stop him. By the time Otis hit the scene, the damage was already done.

Then, out of nowhere, a mysterious figure appeared in the shadows on the TitanTron and revealed the truth via video evidence. In fact, Sonya had been the one that sent the mysterious text to ruin Mandy’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis! The video also revealed that she had conspired with Ziggler over the whole thing. The shocking news not only sent Mandy storming off, but it will surely fuel the fire when Otis battles The Showoff at WrestleMania.

Daniel Bryan def. Shinsuke Nakamura by Disqualification

Before challenging Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan battled Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, but Cesaro interfered by attacking The “Yes!” Man to give Bryan the disqualification win.

After disposing of Drew Gulak, Cesaro, Nakamura and Sami launched a three-on-one assault on Bryan, hitting the Kinshasa, the Neutralizer and the Helluva Kick just before Bryan’s title fight against Zayn at The Showcase of the Immortals.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt stalked John Cena

Last week, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a “Fun House Match” at WrestleMania. In response, the 16-time World Champion reemerged on the blue brand to discuss the recent challenges facing both the world and WWE, an imminent WrestleMania like no other before and to accept the “ridicule” challenge. With intense resolve, The Cenation Leader insist that he was going to embarrass “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

As he spoke, Cena was interrupted by Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Firehouse friends, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus The Pig Boy, Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch. Appearing in different parts of the arena, they all insisted that Cena was going to play with them forever after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is done with him.

Then suddenly, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared high above the ring. Just when it seemed that Cena had a handle on the situation, Bray Wyatt appeared behind him with a haunting “let me in.” Before Cena could react, the lights again went out. When they came back on, Wyatt had vanished without a trace.