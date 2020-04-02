Friday Night SmackDown: April 3, 2020

John Cena is set to respond to Bray Wyatt’s unordinary proposal, and a sure to be heated “Miz TV” set the stage on the last stop before WrestleMania.

John Cena to respond to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Match proposal

John Cena has overcome all types of challenges throughout his decorated WWE career. Now, is he ready to step into the mayhem and take on his most twisted challenge yet?

Bray Wyatt proposed that their WrestleMania showdown be a Firefly Fun House Match, as this epic confrontation was worth more than an ordinary match. After all, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is anything but ordinary.

Will the 16-time World Champion accept the invitation to battle on Wyatt’s home turf?

Tune in to next week’s SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what’s in store for the Cena vs. Wyatt clash at The Show of Shows.

“Miz TV” sets the stage for SmackDown Tag Team Title clash at WrestleMania

Hey, hey. Ho, Ho. “Miz TV” is ready to go.

Before the three elite teams meet at WrestleMania, The Miz & John Morrison welcome The Usos and The New Day onto the set of the controversial talk show. After the SmackDown Tag Team Champions interfered in last week’s match to decide their Show of Shows opponents, it was determined all three tandems would battle for the titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.

Will further chaos unfold when the blue brand’s best come together once again?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “Miz TV.”