Friday Night SmackDown: April 24, 2020

Friday Night SmackDown honors 25 years of Triple H in WWE, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend the titles and Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches continue.

Time to honor The Game on SmackDown

Article continues below ...

All hail The King of Kings!

Friday Night SmackDown is set to celebrate Triple H’s 25th Anniversary with WWE this week. From the early days as Jean-Paul Lévesque, to the iconic days in the DX stable, mind-blowing WrestleMania main events and every stop in between, it’s time to play The Game and look back at some of the most memorable moments.

What will the blue brand have in store to honor one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to celebrate the incredible milestone.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their titles against Carmella & Dana Brooke

When Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross returned the Women’s Tag Team Titles to SmackDown, it was only a matter of time until other blue brand Superstars came calling for their opportunity.

Carmella & Dana Brooke were the first two to step up and challenge the only two-time holders of the titles. Bliss & Cross battled back the first test in a rematch with The Kabuki Warriors after winning back the championships at WrestleMania.

Can Carmella & Dana Brooke remain on the same page, or will their own individual aspirations submarine their chances against Bliss & Cross?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch the championship showdown.

Dive deep into Strowman and Wyatt’s complicated past

Bray Wyatt gifted Braun Strowman with an eerie reminder of their storied past, and now the WWE Universe can also take a deep dive as SmackDown features a special look at their history this Friday night.

The Universal Champion joined Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on “A Moment of Bliss,” but the appearance of a mysterious present derailed his appearance. Inside was a black sheep mask identical to the one he wore as part of The Wyatt Family.

With The Monster Among Men now set to defend his title against Wyatt at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, May 10, be sure to prepare for their showdown with this special look at their history, Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!

Rivals Evans and Banks set to clash for Money in the Bank opportunity

After warring for weeks, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will square off with much more on the line than simply settling their score. The Lady of WWE goes one-on-one with The Legit Boss this Friday night with a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match up for grabs.

Evans snuffed out potential interference from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley during Banks’ match with Tamina last week. As a result, Tamina claimed victory to earn a title opportunity against the self-proclaimed role model.

Now, can The Sassy Southern Belle knock off Banks to qualify for her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Or will The Legit Boss come one step closer to claiming the contract?

Can Gulak overcome Corbin for a Money in the Bank spot?

Daniel Bryan has already punched his ticket for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Will his training partner join him? Drew Gulak will try to do exactly that when he takes on King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match this Friday night.

The Philadelphia Stretcher has looked like a new man since joining forces with Bryan earlier this year. But Corbin — a former Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner — figures to be a tough hurdle to overcome, as he has recently demonstrated a vicious mean with several savage attacks on Elias.

Catch SmackDown this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX to see who will earn the chance to climb the ladder of success!