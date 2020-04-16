Friday Night SmackDown: April 17, 2020

Big E emerges victorious in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Tamina sets a title date with Bayley, and Bray Wyatt seemingly sends a “gift” to Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Friday Night SmackDown Results: April 17, 2020

Tamina def. Sasha Banks

Article continues below ...

A well-timed intervention from Lacey Evans helped Tamina overcome Sasha Banks and earn a SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity against Bayley.

Sheamus def. Denzel Dejournette

The Celtic Warrior brutally dispatched of Denzel Dejournette and then took exception with Michael Cole’s continued acknowledgement of Jeff Hardy.

Dana Brooke def. Naomi – WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Dana Brooke scored one of the biggest wins of her career by defeating Naomi and punching a ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro – WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

In a matchup of super grapplers, Daniel Bryan outlasted an exceptional effort from Cesaro to secure his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Big E def. The Miz and Jey Uso – SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

After being slammed through the announce table earlier in the match, Big E was able to regroup and bring the SmackDown Tag Team titles home for The New Day.

Another unique Triple Threat Match will see SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line

WrestleMania 36 saw the SmackDown Tag Team Championship defended in a Triple Threat Ladder Match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston. The roles will reversed next week when The Miz represents himself and Morrison and defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso representing The Usos and Big E representing The New Day.

Will the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” yet again prevail under unique circumstances, or will either Jey Uso or Big E bring home championship gold for their respective team? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

Sasha Banks and Tamina to clash in a match with championship implications

SmackDown Women’s Champions Bayley may have her next title challenger… but not if Sasha Banks has anything to say about it.

Tamina crashed Bayley and Banks’ post-WrestleMania celebration on the April 10 edition of SmackDown with a clear motive: to get a one-on-one opportunity for the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley. The self-proclaimed role model bent to Tamina’s request, but the titleholder added a twist, saying that Tamina would only receive the title opportunity if she could defeat Sasha, though Bayley laid out the challenge without consulting Banks.

Will The Boss derail Tamina’s championship aspirations in honor of her best friend? Find out this Friday night.

Daniel Bryan to face Cesaro in Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sami Zayn and his Intercontinental Title slipped through Daniel Bryan’s fingers at WrestleMania. Now he’ll have an opportunity at retribution when he meets Cesaro for the right to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Who will earn a spot in what promises to be the most unique Money in the Bank Ladder Match yet?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to catch the showdown.

Sonya Deville out to clear the air with Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville’s attempt at WWE matchmaker proved to be a costly proposition, as it’s put her longtime bond with Mandy Rose on the rocks.

Prior to WrestleMania, a shadowy figure revealed that Deville had interceded on Rose’s Valentine’s date with Otis in order to set up Dolph Ziggler with The Golden Goddess. Then at the Show of Shows, Mandy Rose entered late to slap Deville, low blow The Showoff and plant a kiss on the victorious Otis.

Will Sonya and Mandy iron out their differences, or is this just the beginning of their implosion?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the Fire & Desire teammates say what’s on their minds.

Naomi meets Dana Brooke in Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Naomi has been trying to climb the championship ladder since her return to the blue brand, and a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Dana Brooke could get her one rung closer to the summit.

Can Dana punch her ticket, or will The Glow light up WWE Money In The Bank?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see who prevails.