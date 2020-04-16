Friday Night SmackDown: April 17, 2020

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles are on the line in another unique Triple Threat Match, Tamina takes on Sasha Banks, Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches get underway and Sonya Deville attempts to clear the air with Mandy Rose on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan to face Cesaro in Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Article continues below ...

Sami Zayn and his Intercontinental Title slipped through Daniel Bryan’s fingers at WrestleMania. Now he’ll have an opportunity at retribution when he meets Cesaro for the right to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Who will earn a spot in what promises to be the most unique Money in the Bank Ladder Match yet?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to catch the showdown.