Friday Night SmackDown: April 10, 2020

Universal Champion Braun Strowman began his reign in incredibly memorable fashion, first defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in an incredibly grueling match and then being surprised by the ominous appearance of Bray Wyatt from within the Firefly Fun House.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro ambushed Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Article continues below ...

Universal Champion Braun Strowman immediately learned what it’s going to be like to go from hunter to hunted.

Strowman briefly reflected on his massive WrestleMania title win over Goldberg, but he was quickly interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura reminded The Monster Among Men that Strowman was defeated the last time he was in the ring with him and his crew. Strowman vowed that Shinsuke would Get These Hands tonight one way or another. Nakamura’s buddy Cesaro then emerged, only for Strowman to launch him over the top rope and out of the ring, but The King of Strong Style caught the Universal Champion with a quick kick to the chin. A staggered Strowman rose to his feet, as Nakamura and Cesaro exited.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

In a massive WrestleMania rematch, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defended their newly won WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The Kabuki Warriors.

In yet another hard-hitting affair, Asuka & Kairi Sane put the pressure on the new champions from the jump. Bliss & Cross fought back though, as Cross dropped The Kabuki Warriors with a crossbody off the announcer’s table, and Bliss leveled the challengers with a breathtaking Twisted Bliss from the top rope to the floor. In the clutch, Sane attempted to stay in the fight, but Cross stuck with a swinging neck breaker for the win.

Dolph Ziggler def. Tucker

Otis finally smooched with Mandy Rose at WrestleMania after the dastardly actions of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville were revealed, but Tucker stated he still had unfinished business with The Showoff after their skirmish last week.

Tucker had Ziggler fuming before the match after he showed The Showoff pictures of Otis and Mandy working out together on Instagram. Tucker was fuming as well though, still furious after all the strife Ziggler caused Otis in the months leading up to WrestleMania. Tucker came out of the gates strong, but Ziggler prevailed by evading one of Tucker’s massive charges and connecting with a superkick, allowing him and Deville to celebrate the bounce-back victory.

The Miz & John Morrison’s “Dirt Sheet” was interrupted by a massive announcement for next week

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison had a “Dirt Sheet” full of WrestleMania references, gloating over their title retention after Morrison’s dazzling Ladder Match performance against Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston.

However, the unique circumstances of that Triple Threat Match came back into the conversation when The New Day and The Usos hit the scene. Big E reminded the WWE Universe that the WrestleMania match was originally slated to include all three teams at full strength and that three Superstars did not get the chance to compete. Miz continuously claimed that he was still not medically cleared to compete, but Kofi revealed that WWE executives and FOX management had decided that The A-Lister will defend the titles against Big E and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match next week!

The Forgotten Sons def. The Lucha House Party

Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons looked to make a massive name for themselves on the blue brand by thwarting the established team of The Lucha House Party.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado came out with their usual dynamic style, keeping The Forgotten Sons off kilter early and often. However, in the pivotal moments, Cutler and Blake planted Metalik for a decisively impressive victory on Friday Night SmackDown.

Tamina made a play for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship

Tamina wants a one-on-one opportunity for the SmackDown Women’s Title… but Bayley wasn’t so quick to give in to her demands.

Bayley & Sasha Banks celebrated the self-proclaimed role model’s title defense at WrestleMania and bashed the “sheep” that continue to say their friendship is doomed. Tamina crashed the party though, and demanded a singles match with the title on the line. Bayley didn’t flat out refuse, but she added a contingency: Tamina will receive a SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity… if she could defeat Banks next week.

Tamina accepted and then wondered aloud if Bayley had just thrown her best friend under the bus… a notion that was not totally dispelled by Sasha’s reaction.

Sheamus def. Cal Bloom

Sheamus returned to the blue brand in rare form, taking on Cal Bloom.

Continuing to look as impressive and dominant as ever, Sheamus leveled Bloom with the Brogue Kick for a decisive victory. The Celtic Warrior did not celebrate his victory for long though, as he seemed less than pleased that the commentators were already quickly pivoting to conversation about Jeff Hardy.

Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura before Bray Wyatt made a shocking appearance

Braun Strowman’s first SmackDown as Universal Champion proved to be beyond memorable.

After being ambushed by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro earlier in the night, Strowman took on Nakamura in non-title action in the main event. With Cesaro in his corner, Nakamura aimed to make a major statement five days after WrestleMania. However, Strowman overcame all odds, putting Nakamura away with the Running Powerslam.

Strowman immediately faced yet another challenge after the victory though, as Bray Wyatt appeared from inside the Firefly Fun House. His message? That he was ready to let Strowman in… but Braun didn’t seem shook.