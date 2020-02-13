Follow Tegan Nox on the road to TakeOver: Portland with “The Comeback” on WWE Performance Center’s YouTube channel

Before Tegan Nox battles her former best friend, Dakota Kai, in a Street Fight this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland, get to know The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard in an exclusive four-part documentary series on the WWE Performance Center’s YouTube channel.

“The Comeback” looks at Nox’s entire career, including the devastating knee injuries that put her dreams of Superstardom on hold temporarily.

With exclusive interviews with Nox and her friends and peers, “The Comeback” is something you won’t want to miss before NXT TakeOver: Portland this Sunday. Check back here every day for the newest episode, and be sure to subscribe to the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel for more compelling content like this.