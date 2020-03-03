“Firefly Fun House” returns after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania challenge

The Firefly Fun House will open its doors on Friday Night SmackDown, but will Bray Wyatt let him in?

Goldberg stopped the unstoppable demon at WWE Super ShowDown and took the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wyatt responded with a WrestleMania challenge to John Cena last week, setting up a colossal clash at The Show of Shows.

The 16-time World Champion had a message for the WWE Universe following his hometown appearance last week.

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR

— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

What will Wyatt have to say when he welcomes us into his “home?”

