“Firefly Fun House” returns after Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble victory

The weird world of Bray Wyatt will be on full display as “Firefly Fun House” returns on SmackDown.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is coming off a Strap Match showdown with Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble. Despite a strong effort from his opponent, Wyatt retained the Universal Title and left Houston as imposing as ever.

Will the Universal Champion have a message for Bryan, or perhaps, will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt emerge to target a new foe?

Don’t miss Wyatt and his favorite friends on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.