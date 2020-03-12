Finn Bálor to appear on NXT UK – today at 4 ET / 8 GMT

In the wake of a 2-on-1 assault by Imperium’s Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel on behalf of NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER during the Feb 26 edition of NXT, Finn Bálor is now reportedly heading to NXT UK.

The Prince will no doubt have something in store for the forces of Imperium. But how will The Ring General respond when Bálor steps across the pond and into the fasting growing brand in WWE history? Don’t miss NXT UK, today at 4 ET/8 GMT on WWE Network.