Finn Bálor shows off new tattoo in Instagram post

When Finn Bálor returned to NXT, he brought a new friend with him, and you may not even have noticed.

The former NXT Champion was sporting a barely visible patch of ink on the top of his left hand that was just peeking out of the sleeve of his leather jacket. Bálor offered an up-close look at the little fella on his Instagram on Friday morning, posting a full picture of the design — an astronaut staring at a distant moon — as well as a shout out to the artist who applied it.

Check out the post below to see the spaceman in all his glory.

