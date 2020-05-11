Finn Bálor detours on the search for his attacker to face Cameron Grimes

Still determined to find his assailant, Finn Bálor will return to in-ring action this Wednesday night on NXT against Cameron Grimes.

Whomever took out The Prince before his scheduled bout with The Velveteen Dream last month has still yet to reveal themselves, and Bálor is set on finding the snake “hiding in the long grass” that is the NXT locker room.

Grimes, meanwhile, says he deserves better than what he’s received thus far on the black-and-gold brand, and beating the former NXT Champion would go a long way toward making that point. The Technical Savage got the worst of their exchange last week, though, suffering a standing Coup de Grace and Slingblade before escaping for cover.

Article continues below ...

Can Bálor concentrate on his match with the identity of his attacker still looming over his head, or will Grimes exploit the The Prince’s focus for the biggest win of his career?