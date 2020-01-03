Fatal 4-Way Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT North American Championship this Wednesday on USA

A huge Fatal 4-Way Match this Wednesday on WWE NXT will determine the No. 1 Contender to Roderick Strong’s NXT North American Championship.

Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest will square off in hopes of earning the right to challenge Strong for his title.

Lee, who was voted NXT’s Breakout Star of 2019, has found an ally in Dijakovic in recent months, but any friendship will certainly go out the window on Wednesday. Grimes impressed recently with his big win over Kushida, while The Archer of Infamy has shown that he’s willing to go to any length to achieve victory.

Who will walk out with an NXT North American Championship opportunity? Find out this Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!