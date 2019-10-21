Every episode of Mid-South Wrestling’s flagship series now on WWE Network

Journey back to the 1980s with 33 new episodes of Mid-South Wrestling added to WWE Network. See Jake “The Snake” Roberts, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase and more in action in this latest WWE Network release, featuring episodes from May through December 1985.

