Elias escapes serious injury and vows to compete against King Corbin at WrestleMania

After undergoing an extensive evaluation, Elias has escaped serious injury and suffered no broken bones, WWE Digital has learned. Despite King Corbin’s heinous assault on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Elias has been recovering at a rehab facility and swears that, somehow, some way, he will compete against Corbin at WrestleMania.

The songsmith was blindsided by his royal rival following a musical performance, which led to Corbin knocking Elias off an upper perch at the WWE Performance Center.