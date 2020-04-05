Elias def. King Corbin

King Corbin did everything in his power to embarrass Elias in his first WrestleMania match. However, after making it back to the ring following a wild fall two weeks ago on SmackDown, Elias was ready to give the King a taste of his own medicine.

The proceedings began with King Corbin arriving and forcing the WWE Universe to rewatch his brutal attack on Elias from two weeks ago, in which the songster crashed to the arena floor from a perch high above the WWE Performance Center. With Elias’ status still unknown as WrestleMania began, The King of The Ring then demanded the referee name him the winner by forfeit.

But, the troubadour made it to the WWE Performance Center, strumming his guitar to signal his arrival. While on the entrance ramp, Corbin charged at Elias, who turned the tables on the king and smashed his guitar into splinters across Corbin’s back. The songster took control of the bout as it began back in the ring, until Corbin unceremoniously dumped him to the arena floor.

That gave Corbin the opening he needed to go on the offensive, targeting the shoulder injured in his shocking attack. However, as the King jawjacked with Michael Cole & JBL at ringside, Elias regained his composure and turned the tables on Corbin, sending his royal rival crashing shoulder-first into the unforgiving ringpost.

King Corbin grew frustrated as the bout wore on, and tried to use underhanded tactics to gain the upper hand on Elias. However, WWE’s resident songster was ready to turn the tides on the King, rolling him up with a handful of tights to claim his first victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All.