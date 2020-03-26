Editors’ Choice: What to watch on WWE Network

Let’s be honest; it’s an unprecedented time to be alive. However, if you’re at home and need something to watch, WWE Network has you covered. Whether you’re enjoying the bevy of shows available to watch for free right now or you’ve been a subscriber since day one, there’s plenty of content to keep you busy and up to speed on WWE’s past, present and future.

Don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered.

A Future WWE: The FCW Story

Article continues below ...

I’m a sucker for the creative process, and this documentary on FCW — the charmingly ramshackle predecessor to NXT — is a warts-and-all look on how the current generation of WWE talent started to put it all together. Refreshingly light on mythmaking and long on personality, “A Future WWE” goes deep on just how shoestring FCW was (incredibly), just how oppressive the training conditions were (insanely) and how much potential and creativity was in the room on any given moment.

As to that last point, the adjective is “incalculable” — FCW alums interviewed include Seth Rollins, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Natalya, King Corbin, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater.

Rollins’ near-firing gets a good look, as does the sketchy “Street Team” and the prospects who never quite made it, from the legacy kids (Richie Steamboat and Wes Brisco get brutally honest assessments) to outlandish also-rans like “The Mullasaurus” and “The Mayor” Nick Rogers, who always did the same thing in every Promo Class. And yeah, maybe there’s a bit of recency bias at work, but this doc has a charming, underdog-story style quality that’s tough to resist and makes for some fun thought experiments to boot. In another world, The Mullasaurus is a 47-time World Champion; alas, we are not worthy to live in it, but it’s fun to think of what might have been. — ANTHONY BENIGNO

The entire WWE In Your House library

**Lukewarm take alert** WWE In Your House shaped the future of the company. These monthly, mid-90s events saw the transformation of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and Mankind from the company’s future to its present.

The moments were iconic, like Kane debuting in the first Hell in a Cell (Badd Blood), The Undertaker dragging Diesel through the ring (IYH 6), and Austin crashing a truck into ringside (D-Generation X).

But most importantly, the matches were some of the best held in a WWE-sanctioned 20×20. Bret Hart defending the WWE Title against British Bulldog (IYH 5) was an amazing follow-up from their SummerSlam 1992 classic. Shawn Michaels’ back-and-forth battle against Owen Hart (IYH 6) should be required watching for any WWE Network subscriber. — JEFF LABOON

Broken Skull Sessions

Stomp a mudhole, pop open a cold one and settle in for the Broken Skull Sessions. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin shares a few drinks with a slew of his fellow legendary Superstars, including The Undertaker, Kane, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Big Show and Goldberg. The Texas Rattlesnake pulls back the curtain and gets inside the heads of these incredible performers as they share some of the biggest highs and lows of their legendary careers and comment on all things past, present and future in WWE. – MIKE BURDICK

Monday Night Raw

If you’re stuck at home for a while, there’s no going wrong with the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night Raw. Want to relive the incredible rise of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin? Raise hell. Eager to trace the chaotic history of the Hardcore Championship? Go right ahead. Longing to become the world’s leading authority on Savio Vega? There’s no better time than now.

Experience the evolution of sports-entertainment from The New Generation all the way to the modern era. Just be sure to bring a snack or two. With nearly 1,400 episodes available to stream right now on WWE Network, you’ll be watching for a while. —JAMES WORTMAN

You Think You Know Me? The Story of Edge

Enjoying a once unimaginable career encore, Edge finds himself in one of WrestleMania 36’s most anticipated bouts against Randy Orton. But what about the illustrious track record that made him a WWE Hall of Famer?

Maybe you’re a newer fan, unfamiliar with The Rated-R Superstar’s decorated career, which includes being one of two men to ever win the Royal Rumble Match, Money in the Bank contract and King of The Ring as well as compete in the main event of WrestleMania. Or perhaps you just want to relive his most memorable moments, from the days of The Brood all the way through his emotional retirement speech — it’s all here in this incredible documentary. There’s no better way to get ready for Edge’s ultra-personal showdown with The Viper than by looking back at what made The Ultimate Opportunist the legend he is today. — JORDAN GARRETSON

WrestleMania X

‘Tis the season for the Grandest Stage of Them All, so why not indulge in a little WrestleMania X? Emanating from The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, the night kicks off with an absolute masterclass in sibling rivalry as Bret Hart battles his younger brother, Owen. This match alone is worth the price of admission, but a little bit later, you’ll find yourself treated to a groundbreaking, instantly classic Ladder Match to determine the real Intercontinental Champion between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon.

And if all THAT weren’t enough, there are two different WWE Championship Matches (both featuring the mighty Yokozuna) and quintessential ‘90s celebrity appearances, and the event even marks the final WWE bout of “Macho Man” Randy Savage… in the weirdest Falls Count Anywhere Match you’ll ever see.

So, go fire this one up, because your HART will be in it right from the opening bell. – STEVE BARILE

The ECW library

In the 1990s, everyone was fixated on the Monday Night War. But in the shadows of a dusty Bingo Hall, ECW was slowly taking the sports-entertainment world by storm. Guys like Tommy Dreamer, Sandman, Sabu and New Jack put their body and souls on the line in the most dangerous types of matches that only the evil genius Paul Heyman could mastermind. And not only did it kickstart the careers of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in the states, but some would say it was the Extreme nature of ECW that helped kickstart the Attitude Era in WWE. If you’re getting restless and in need of some unorthodox, hardcore action, the extensive ECW library has it all … and then some. – MATT ZIMMER

WWE’s The Bump

So, I might be a bit biased, but… WWE’s The Bump is WITHOUT QUESTION the best show on WWE Network.

WWE’s live weekly morning show, led by the incomparable Kayla Braxton and featuring Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, McKenzie Mitchell, Dan Vollmayer and some goof named Ryan Pappolla, is unlike anything that’s ever been seen on WWE airwaves. Just as likely to make you tear up as laugh, the show has featured everything from The Boogeyman judging a contest where the hosts wrapped one another in toilet paper to Lacey Evans speaking candidly on helping those get through tough times.

So, if you want a one-stop shop for insightful interviews with your favorite Superstars, lively debates, breaking news and a whole lot of fun, then tune in every Wednesday morning. We’ll kick your day off right. — RYAN PAPPOLLA

NWA World Championship Wrestling & WCW Saturday Night

If you can’t get enough of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Sting, Lex Luger, The Road Warriors and more, there’s no better way to binge WWE Network than starting from the beginning of World Championship Wrestling in 1985.

You’ll see everything, including the emergence of The Four Horsemen, The American Dream’s legendary “Hard Times” interview, and the rise of The Stinger. Queue up an episode for 6:05 tonight and dive in! And if you really want to deep dive into WCW, stick around for the 1992 and 1993 episodes of WCW Saturday Night, and see how Sting, Vader, “Stunning” Steve Austin and more became household names! – BOBBY MELOK

NXT TakeOver: New York

Want to know why New York City is the best city in the world? The answer is quite simple: Every bright light is a milestone for the taking. That notion comes amplified in NXT TakeOver: New York. While NXT TakeOvers are must-sees in general, the New York stop apexes its predecessors (debate me!), delivering an in-ring composite to the N.Y. state of mind.

This incredible night featured not one or two, but five contenders for match of the year! From the modern-day David vs. Goliath classic between Pete Dunne and WALTER to quite possibly the all-time best NXT Championship Match in Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole, there’s legitimately a “Best Match” argument for every competing Superstar. If you’re in for pure, unapologetic, in-ring thrillers, this one is for you. In the words of the late great Notorious B.I.G., “It’s all good, baby, baby.” — RALPH BRISTOUT

Table for 3

Most of us have only dreamt of breaking bread with our favorite Superstars as they trade war stories and share industry secrets around the dinner table. But until that invitation for BBQ at Otis’ house comes in the mail, Table for 3 is the next best thing. Want to hear Ricochet, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano wax nostalgic about breaking in on the independent circuit? It’s there. How about an intergenerational discussion among Randy Orton, Ric Flair and the late, great Bruno Sammartino? Season 3 has you covered.

There’s truly no bad place to start with this longstanding and endlessly binge-able original series, but you’d be a fool not to check out “The Dinner of Domination” (S5E12), in which Mark Henry, The Godfather and D’Lo Brown reveal the origins of The People’s Elbow, share loving memories of Owen Hart and dish on Papa Shango’s much-rumored return to WWE. – JOHN CLAPP

Tough Enough

Let’s face it – you’ve got plenty time on your hands these days. Let me stop you before that next YouTube ASMR rabbit hole and direct you toward WWE Network’s glorious Tough Enough catalog. All six seasons of the sports-entertainment-meets-reality television series are available, creating the perfect binge watch opportunity. From a Season 1 Triple H lecture that was so intense it led a contestant to immediately quit to the first glimpses of current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison, Tough Enough takes you on a wild ride in a search for the next great WWE Superstar. So, there’s only one question – are you Tough Enough… to watch all six seasons? – BRAD ZAK

WWE 205 Live

For the last three-plus years, part of my duties as an editor for WWE.com is to cover WWE 205 Live, and in that time, I have witnessed some of the most intense competition from the absolute best Cruiserweights in the world. The hard work and dedication of the WWE 205 Live Superstars shines through each week, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better matches anywhere else.

In more recent weeks and months, you can get familiar with NXT Cruiserweights like Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Raul Mendoza, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. However, with more than 170 episodes and counting, you can relive the early WWE careers of Superstars like Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Murphy and Drew Gulak as well as see WWE 205 Live originals like Tony Nese, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher in action. If you’ve ever wondered what the Cruiserweight division has to offer, there’s no better time to dive in than right now. – KEVIN POWERS