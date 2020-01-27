Edge shakes up the WWE Universe with shocking Royal Rumble return
WWE.com
No moment in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match was more shocking than the return of Edge.
Minute Maid Park came unglued Sunday night with the arrival of The Rated-R Superstar, who entered at No. 21 for his first in-ring competition since his retirement in 2011.
And Edge wasn’t satisfied with merely making an appearance. The Ultimate Opportunist tied for the match’s third-most eliminations, tossing AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and former Rated-RKO teammate Randy Orton.
Article continues below ...
A former Royal Rumble Match winner (2010), Edge lasted for 23:43 before finally being knocked out by Roman Reigns. But by then, he had given the WWE Universe and his peers a moment they’ll never forget.