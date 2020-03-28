Edge returns following Orton’s Last Man Standing acceptance

Following an appearance by Randy Orton on this past Monday’s Raw, Edge has the match he wants: A Last Man Standing bout with his former friend at WrestleMania. It’s a fitting conclusion for one of the more twisted rivalries in WrestleMania memory. But before the final chapter is written, The Ultimate Opportunist will make an appearance on this Monday’s Raw. What will he have to say before he goes and proves his grit at The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night?

