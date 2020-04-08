Edge makes post-WrestleMania trip to WWE After the Bell

Edge completed his comeback with a win against Randy Orton in an epic Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania. Now, he’s ready to talk about it.

The Rated-R Superstar will continue his return tour with an appearance on this week’s WWE After the Bell, and he’s opening up about the unusual twists and turns over the past few weeks. Edge will share his unfiltered thoughts on learning his WrestleMania return would take place in an empty arena. Plus, the former WWE Champion will discuss the match itself and who he’d like to face now that he’s vanquished The Viper.

