Drew McIntyre showcases WrestleMania chest workout for Men’s Health

Drew McIntyre is a very large man. How did he get so large, you might ask? Look no further.

The 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner is revealing the secrets of his pectoral arts in a YouTube video for Men’s Health where he walks you — yes, you — through the ins and outs of his WrestleMania training regimen. So pull up a laptop, take notes and learn from the master. It’s a workout that can truly be done anywhere, from the comfort of a gym to a living room with some modifications (he mentions a home remedy for bicep curls), so, as the man himself says, “Just bloody do it!”

Check out the clip below, and don’t miss McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at this year’s historic two-night WrestleMania event, Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network and hosted by Rob Gronkowski.