Drew McIntyre joins MVP on “The VIP Lounge” this Monday on Raw

Drew McIntyre has accepted the challenge of Bobby Lashley for WWE Backlash, but before their title showdown on June 14, the WWE Champion will be appearing on MVP’s VIP Lounge. MVP has taken a keen interest in The All Mighty’s career in recent weeks, encouraging Lashley to step up and take what is rightfully his.

Could this edition of “The VIP Lounge” be a trap set for the WWE Champion? Will McIntyre make it out in one piece? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!