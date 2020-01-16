Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee to guest on this week’s After the Bell

Corey Graves is set to interview two rising stars on this week’s WWE After the Bell: One from Raw, and one from NXT. The first, Drew McIntyre, is a Team Red standout for Graves, and the firebrand host is set to chat with the former Intercontinental Champion about his years in the wilderness after McIntyre’s 2014 firing and a funny story about meeting Umaga before he debuted.

Elsewhere, NXT Superstar Keith Lee makes his After the Bell debut, discussing what it felt like to battle Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019 and sitting down to play Graves’ signature game, The Electric Seat. The reveal of his hidden talent is reason enough to download alone.

After the Bell drops this Thursday; click here to listen, subscribe and never miss an episode.